Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s banking association ABI:

* forecasts ratio of gross bad loans likely to fall below 10 percent of overall loan stock towards the end of 2018

* says ratio of gross bad loans fell to 13.6 percent of overall stock at end-Sept 2017, including disposals by Monte dei Paschi and Banco BPM, from 17.3 percent at end-2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)