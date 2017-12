Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italian pilot union ANPAC:

* ITALY‘S MAIN PILOTS’ UNION ANPAC CONFIRMS IT HAS SUSPENDED FRIDAY‘S PLANNED 4-HOUR STRIKE AGAINST RYANAIR - OFFICIAL

* ITALY‘S MAIN PILOTS’ UNION ANPAC SAYS HAS ASKED FOR A MEETING WITH RYANAIR EARLY NEXT WEEK

* OFFICIAL FOR ITALY‘S MAIN PILOTS’ UNION ANPAC , ASKED IF HE CONFIDENT OF A DEAL WITH RYANAIR, SAYS ‘YOU NEVER KNOW’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)