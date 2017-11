Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige says:

* SHORTLISTED TWO BIDDERS FOR THE SALE OF ITS CONSUMER CREDIT UNIT CREDITIS

* WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS SALE OF CREDITIS UNIT TO REACH DECISION BY END OF NEW SHARE OFFER PERIOD

* CEO PAOLO FIORENTINO “SATISFIED WITH QUALITY OF OFFERS RECEIVED”, WISHES TO CLOSE SALE OF CREDITIS QUICKLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)