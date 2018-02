BRIEF-Italy's Carige aims to cut gross bad loans to 2.6 bln euros this yr

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Banca Carige says:

* FY LOSS 380.5 MILLION EUROS AFTER 738 MILLION EUROS IN WRITEDOWNS OF IMPAIRED LOANS LAST YEAR

* NET IMPAIRED LOANS 17.1 PERCENT OF TOTAL LOANS AT END-DEC, GROSS IMPAIRED LOAN RATIO 27.0 PCT

* PHASED-IN CET1 RATIO 12.4 PERCENT AT END-DEC VERSUS 10.4 PERCENT AT END-SEPT FOLLOWING CAPITAL RAISING

* TO SELL UTP PORTFOLIO WORTH 500 MILLION EUROS SOON

* STUDYING FURTHER SALE OF BAD LOANS FOR UP TO 1 BILLION EUROS

* SEES GROSS BAD LOANS AT 2.6 BILLION EUROS AT END 2018

* NET INTEREST INCOME FELL 9.8 PERCENT VERSUS 2016, TRADING INCOME DOWN 70.9 PERCENT