Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Credito Emiliano says:

* ITS CAPITAL RATIOS “AMPLY ABOVE” THE SREP REQUIREMENTS SET BY EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK FOR 2018

* ITS PHASED-IN CET1 RATIO END SEPTEMBER AT 13.37 PERCENT, ABOVE MINIMUM REQUIRED OF 7.375 PERCENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)