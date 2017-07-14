FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-Italy's Creval closes sale of 1.4 bln euro bad loan portfolio
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Italy's Creval closes sale of 1.4 bln euro bad loan portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Credito Valtellinese (CREVAL) says:

* has closed sale of bad loan portfolio worth 1.4 billion euros ($1.60 billion) through securitisation and use of state-guarantee on senior tranches

* transaction results in overall negative impact of approximately 120 basis points on CET1 ratio

* sale in line with objectives set out by lender's 2017-18 business plan

* made through transfer to a special purpose vehicle

* senior tranche worth 464 million euros

* deconsolidation of portfolio determines improvement of the gross NPL ratio to an estimated 21.2 percent from 27.2 percent at March 31, 2017

* General Manager Mauro Salvetti says transaction is "key step in the de-risking of the bank's balance sheet... improved asset quality level of the group by bringing the NPL ratio back to a level that is similar to Creval's direct peers". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.