Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s regional lender Creval says:

* obtains GACS state guarantee on 464 million euro senior tranche in 1.4 billion euro bad loan securitisation

* GACS state guarantee adds around 20 basis points to bank’s CET1 capital ratio, implying a pro-forma ratio of 10.8 percent based on risk-weighted assets as June 30, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)