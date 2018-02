Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s Credito Valtellinese (Creval) says:

* UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT FOR CAPITAL INCREASE SIGNED BY BANKS

* BANKS ARE MEDIOBANCA, BANCO SANTANDER, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE, COMMERZBANK, SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, BANCA AKROS, EQUITA SIM, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS AND MAINFIRST Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)