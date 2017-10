Oct 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s doBank says:

* approves signing of a commitment letter for a 30-million-euro investment in the Atlante II Fund dedicated to investments in junior and mezzanine tranches of securitisations regarding non-performing loans

* investment remains subject to completion of deal regarding the rescue of Cassa di Risparmio di Rimini, Cassa di Risparmio di Cesena, and Cassa di Risparmio di San Miniato Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)