Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s insurer Generali says:

* Will put into runoff Generali Leben portfolio as of Q1 2018

* Move will improve the return on risk capital and contribute to a 1.7 percentage points increase in the Group’s economic Solvency and 26 percentage points to the Solvency of Generali Deutschland

* Runoff of Generali Leben does not exclude a potential future disposal of the portfolio Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)