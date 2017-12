Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mediaset Spa:

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE PIER SILVIO BERLUSCONI SAYS HOPES TO REACH CONTENT AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA

* ADVERTISING UNIT CEO SAYS GROUP‘S TOTAL ADVERTISING SALES IN ITALY, INCLUDING WEB AND RADIO, WILL BE UP 0.3-0.5 PERCENT IN 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)