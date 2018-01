BRIEF-Italy's state-owned SGA bought 5.4 pct of Carige in cash call

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Italian market regulator Consob says:

* ITALIAN STATE-OWNED BAD LOAN MANAGER SGA HAS 5.4 PERCENT OF BANCA CARIGE AFTER NEW SHARE ISSUE - FILINGS

* CREDITO FONDIARIO, PART OF LONDON-BASED INVESTMENT FIRM TAGES GROUP, HAS 5.4 PERCENT OF CARIGE AFTER CASH CALL - FILINGS

* ITALIAN INVESTOR MALACALZA INVESTIMENTI IS CARIGE‘S SINGLE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER WITH 20.64 PERCENT, LOCAL BUSINESSMAN GABRIELE VOLPI OWNS 9.09 PERCENT - FILINGS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)