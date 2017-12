Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Ubi Banca says:

* REGULAR UPDATES ON BAD LOAN PLANS IS REQUIRED BY ECB FROM ALL BANKS, NOT JUST UBI

* CONFIRMS STRATEGY THAT GIVES PRIORITY TO INTERNAL MANAGEMENT OF CREDIT RECOVERY WITH THE DISPOSAL OF BAD LOANS AS A RESIDUAL OPTION

* ITALY‘S UBI BANCA SAYS NO FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS ON BAD LOAN FRONT HAVE OCCURRED SINCE LAST PLAN PRESENTED TO MARKET, WHICH BEAT NPL REDUCTION TARGETS FOR 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)