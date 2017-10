Oct 27 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd

* Says hotels performance hurt by highway liquor ban in quarter ‍​‍​

* Says legal cigarette industry volumes under severe pressure due to sharp increase in tax incidence under GST‍​

* Says on FMCG, offtake in retail channel has normalised progressively through the quarter, wholesale channel is yet to fully recover‍​