FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-ITC Properties' unit to buy 45.8% of Paul Y. Engineering Group
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 28, 2017 / 1:28 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-ITC Properties' unit to buy 45.8% of Paul Y. Engineering Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - ITC Properties Group Ltd

* Discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of A 45.76 pct Interest In Paul Y. Engineering Group Limited

* Deal for consideration of HK$265.2 million

* Precious Year, The 13 (BVI) as vendor, and The 13 as vendor's guarantor entered into acquisition agreement

* ‍Precious Year Ltd has agreed to purchase 45.76 pct of entire issued share capital of PYE​

* Tycoon Bliss entered Tycoon Agreement pursuant to which it has agreed to purchase about 6 pct of of PYE at a consideration of HK$34.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.