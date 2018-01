Jan 25 (Reuters) - ITE Group Plc:

* ‍REVENUE FOR THREE MONTH PERIOD TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS £40.7 MILLION​

* ‍REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2016 WAS £35.0M​

* ‍AS AT JAN 19 2018, BOOKED ABT £113M OF REVENUE FOR FY 2018 VERSUS £99 MILLION AT JAN 20 2017, REPRESENTING ABUT 70% OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR FY