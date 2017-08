July 13 (Reuters) - ITE Group Plc

* Marco Sodi, co's chairman, has informed co of his intention to step down from its board following end of current financial year

* Sodi will retire as chairman with immediate effect and from board on 11 October 2017

* During search for sodi's successor, Neil England, an existing non-executive director of company, will be chairman