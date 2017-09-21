BRIEF-ITG announces partnership to form Matrix Holding Group

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Investment Technology Group Inc
* ITG announces partnership to form Matrix Holding Group
* Says signed a definitive agreement with Option Technology Solutions Llc (OpTech) to form Matrix Holding Group
* Says venture is expected to launch in Q1 2018
* Investment Technology Group says ITG will hold a minority stake in the partnership
* ITG- will continue to service its buy-side customers with multi-asset options and futures capabilities through triton ems and ITG’s trading desk
* Investment Technology Group Inc - Matrix Partnership will be based in Chicago