Dec 5 (Reuters) - Itron Inc:

* ITRON INC ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $300 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* SAYS INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND & BORROWINGS UNDER CO'S SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES, TO FUND SILVER SPRING DEAL