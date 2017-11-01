FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Itron reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77
November 1, 2017 / 8:53 PM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-Itron reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Itron Inc

* Itron announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 revenue $487 million versus I/B/E/S view $526.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Itron - ‍total backlog $1.5 billion and 12-month backlog $847 million at end of quarter , compared with $1.5 billion and $731 million, respectively, in prior year quarter

* Itron Inc - ‍anticipates full year 2017 non-GAAP EPS will be at or above low end of prior guidance range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

