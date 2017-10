Oct 6 (Reuters) - Itron Inc

* Itron Inc says on October 3, Itron entered into an amended and restated debt commitment letter to refinance in part, acquisition of silver spring​

* Says ‍parties committed to provide senior secured credit facilities in amount of $1,102.5 million, unsecured bridge loan facility in amount of $350 million​