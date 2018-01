Jan 19 (Reuters) - ITS GROUP SA:

* ASPLENIUM TO BE CONSOLIDATED IN ITS GROUP RESULTS FROM JAN 1, 2018‍​

* SIGNS ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT OF CAPITAL OF ASPLENIUM HOSTING SERVICES, VIA SUBSIDIARY ITS INTEGRA‍​

* ACQUISITION TO BE PAID FOR IN CASH VIA MEDIUM TERM BANK LOAN Source text: bit.ly/2EU2n0b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)