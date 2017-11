Nov 14 (Reuters) - ITUS Corp

* ITUS Corporation licenses CAR-T technology from the Wistar Institute

* Itus Corp - ‍executed exclusive worldwide license agreement with Wistar Institute for a Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CAR-T) technology

* ITUS Corp - has formed a subsidiary, Certainty Therapeutics Inc, to develop and commercialize innovative CAR-T technology​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: