BRIEF-Itus enters into 2-year collaboration agreement

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Itus Corp:

* Itus Corp - ‍on Nov 17, co, through unit entered into a 2 -year collaboration agreement with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center And Research Institute​

* Itus - ‍ deal to advance toward human clinical testing car-t technology licensed by unit from Wistar Institute aimed initially at treating ovarian cancer​

* Itus Corp says unit of co to pay Moffitt $1.16 million over two years for its efforts in collaboration - SEC filing

* Itus Corp - unit to work with researchers at Moffitt to complete studies necessary to submit an IND application for technology with U.S. FDA​

* Itus Corp - ‍first payment from unit to Moffitt to be paid upon execution of agreement, and subsequent installments to be paid periodically thereafter​