July 26 (Reuters) - Itzcash:

* Ebix Inc. Further commits $100 million fund to steer the next level growth path for Itzcash Source text: [ItzCash, parent Ebix Inc. commit a US$ 100 mn for Investments & Acquisitions - drive accelerated growth towards a leading Financial Exchange With the recent investment in ItzCash of $120 million in May 2017, World’s Largest Insurance Exchange, Ebix Inc. further commits $100 million fund to steer the next level growth path for ItzCash.]