6 days ago
July 31, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines reports positive independent feasibility study of its Platreef mine in South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

* Ivanhoe Mines releases positive results of an independent definitive feasibility study for the planned first phase of its Platreef PGMS, nickel, copper and gold mine in south africa

* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - estimated pre-production capital requirement of approximately us$1.5 billion for Platreef dfs

* Ivanhoe Mines says results of financial analysis show an after-tax npv of $916 million, an after-tax irr of about 14% and a payback period of about 5 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

