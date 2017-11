Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ivory Properties Group Bhd

* Unit to buy piece of vacant leasehold land in Sitiawan from Remco Engineering & Construction Sdn for 133.9 million RGT‍​

* Acquisition not expected to have material impact on earnings of group for FY ending 31 March 2018