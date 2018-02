Feb 1 (Reuters) - IWG PLC:

* STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER

* ‍RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT BY BROOKFIELD AND ONEX​

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS REGARDING CONSORTIUM‘S APPROACH HAVE ENDED AND THAT PROCESS WILL NOT THEREFORE MOVE TO A DUE DILIGENCE PHASE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: