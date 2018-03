March 6 (Reuters) - Iwg Plc:

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 149.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 173.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP REVENUE OF £2,352.3M, WITH REVENUE GROWTH IMPROVING IN Q4 AND SINCE PERIOD END

* SAYS BOARD IS RECOMMENDING AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN FINAL DIVIDEND TO 3.95P PENCE

* INCREASE IN FULL-YEAR DIVIDEND OF 12% TO 5.70P (2016: 5.10P)