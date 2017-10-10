FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Izea Inc Reports Q3 Bookings of $7.9 Million
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 10, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Izea Inc Reports Q3 Bookings of $7.9 Million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Izea Inc:

* Izea Inc says Q3 2017 managed services bookings were $6.7 million, up 12% from $6.0 million

* Izea Inc says Q3 2017 total bookings were $7.9 million, up 2% from $7.7 million

* Izea Inc says average annualized Q3 2017 bookings per salesperson was $806,000, up 38% from $584,000

* Izea Inc says reiterates its 2017 revenue guidance of $29 million - $30 million

* Izea Inc says 2017 guidance for gross margins being raised by 200 basis points, with an expected range of 49-50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.