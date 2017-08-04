FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc enters into definitive agreement to acquire ninety nine restaurant and pub concept
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 4, 2017 / 12:42 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc enters into definitive agreement to acquire ninety nine restaurant and pub concept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc

* J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc enters into definitive agreement to acquire ninety nine restaurant and pub concept

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - ‍J. Alexander’s senior leadership team will continue to manage combined company following closing of transaction​

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - ‍believe transaction will be significantly accretive to earnings in 2018​

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - ‍in connection with deal, William P. Foley, II is expected to join J. Alexander’s board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

