FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-J C Penney Co reports Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.09
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 11, 2017 / 11:51 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-J C Penney Co reports Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc

* Jcpenney reports a 1.5 percent increase in total net sales for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.09

* Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Q2 sales $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.84 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J C Penney Company Inc - reaffirming our EPS guidance for year,

* Qtrly ‍comparable sales declined 1.3 % for Q2​

* J c penney company inc - ‍inventory at end of Q2 2017 was $2.8 billion, a decrease of 6.8 % compared to end of Q2 last year​

* J C Penney Company Inc - during Q2, liquidated inventory in 127 of closing stores which had a negative impact on gross margin and EPS

* J C Penney Company Inc - “we are off to a strong start in august for all-important back to school season”

* J C Penney Company Inc - FY 2017 ‍comparable store sales: expected to be -1 % to +1 %​

* J C Penney Company Inc - FY 2017 ‍adjusted earnings per share(1): expected to be $0.40 to $0.65​

* Fy earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J C Penney - ‍while broader retail remains challenged, are encouraged by improvement in total apparel business, including acceleration in kids’ apparel​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.