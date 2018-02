Feb 7 (Reuters) - J Crew Group Inc:

* J CREW GROUP SAYS ‍ON FEB 2, 2018, STEPHEN SQUERI RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS​ - SEC FILING

* J CREW GROUP INC SAYS ‍SQUERI'S RESIGNATION DECREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS​ Source text : (bit.ly/2E8v1P5) Further company coverage: