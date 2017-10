BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon anticipates trading outcome for current FY in line with expectations

Sept 15 (Reuters) - J D WETHERSPOON PLC:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 8 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 12 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY REVENUE 1,660.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 1,595 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 102.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 80.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 128.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 109.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE 69.2 PENCE PER SHARE

* FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 12.0 PENCE

* “SINCE YEAR END, WETHERSPOON‘S LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES HAVE CONTINUED TO BE ENCOURAGING AND HAVE INCREASED BY 6.1%”

* AS AT 30 JULY 2017, TOTAL NET DEBT, INCLUDING BANK BORROWINGS AND FINANCE LEASES, BUT EXCLUDING DERIVATIVES, WAS 696.3 MILLION STG

* “THIS IS A POSITIVE START, BUT IS FOR A FEW WEEKS ONLY - AND IS VERY UNLIKELY TO CONTINUE FOR REST OF YEAR”

* ANTICIPATED THAT LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES OF AROUND 3-4% WILL BE REQUIRED THIS YEAR IN ORDER TO MATCH LAST YEAR‘S PROFIT BEFORE TAX

* “CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE A TRADING OUTCOME FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)