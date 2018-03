March 6 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co:

* THE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE WESSON® OIL BRAND FROM CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.

* J M SMUCKER - MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: