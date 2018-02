BRIEF-‍J Murphy & Sons Says Acquired Carillion's Uk Power Framework Business

Feb 7 (Reuters) - ‍J MURPHY & SONS:

* ANNOUNCED HAS ACQUIRED CARILLION‘S UK POWER FRAMEWORK BUSINESS FOR AN UNDISCLOSED SUM​

* ‍MURPHY ALSO BECOMES NEW JOINT VENTURE PARTNER OF ELTEL FORMING MEJV ON OVERHEAD LINE AND T PYLON FRAMEWORK​

* ‍AGREEMENT MEANS CO TAKES OVER CARILLION‘S POSITION ON NATIONAL GRID‘S ELECTRICITY OVERHEAD LINES, SUBSTATION AND UNDERGROUND CABLE FRAMEWORK CONTRACTS​

* ‍CARILLION EMPLOYEES WILL JOIN MURPHY, BROADENING ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES OFFERED TO THEIR POWER CUSTOMERS