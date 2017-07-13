FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-JA Solar provides details of fire accident at Yangzhou cell production facility
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 13, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-JA Solar provides details of fire accident at Yangzhou cell production facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd:

* JA Solar provides details of a fire accident at its cell production facility in Yangzhou

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍fire broke out at around 1:32 am Beijing time on July 13, 2017 at FAB 7 of JA Solar's cell facility in Yangzhou​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍fire was completely put out by firefighters at around 6:00 am and there were no casualties or injuries in incident​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍equipment being affected were old production lines installed in 2009 and had been scheduled for replacement within one year​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍company expects interruption of cell production to be minimum​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍incident impacted approximately 6% of company's total cell production capacity​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍cause of fire at Yangzhou facility remains under investigation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.