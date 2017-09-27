FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jabil reports Q4 ‍core diluted EPS of $0.64
September 27, 2017 / 9:22 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Jabil reports Q4 ‍core diluted EPS of $0.64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jabil Inc

* Jabil posts fourth quarter & fiscal year 2017 results

* Jabil inc - sees q1 2018 ‍net revenue $5.25 billion to $5.75 billion​

* Jabil inc - sees ‍q1 2018 core diluted earnings per share $0.65 to $0.91 per diluted share​

* Jabil inc - ‍expect continued revenue and core eps growth in both q1 and fiscal 2018​

* Jabil inc - ‍plan to deliver core eps of $2.60 in 2018 and $3.00 in 2019 remains on track​

* Jabil inc qtrly ‍core diluted earnings per share was $0.64​

* Sees ‍net revenue $5.25 billion to $5.75 billion for q1 of fiscal year 2018​

* Jabil inc qtrly ‍gaap diluted earnings per share was $0.25​

* Sees ‍ u.s. Gaap diluted earnings per share $0.17 to $0.49 per diluted share for q1 of fiscal year 2018​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $19.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍net revenue $ 5.02 billion versus $ 4.43 billion​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $4.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

