Feb 6 (Reuters) - Jack Henry & Associates Inc:

* JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES ENDS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 WITH 8% INCREASE IN REVENUE

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 8 PERCENT TO $374.8 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.01

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE, NET OF TCJA AND OTHER, $0.80

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.80, REVENUE VIEW $368.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES - TCJA HAD LARGE IMPACT ON QTRLY PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES, CONTRIBUTED TO LARGE INCREASE IN NET INCOME OF 165 PERCENT