Nov 28 (Reuters) - Jack Henry & Associates Inc:

* JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES TO ACQUIRE ENSENTA CORPORATION

* JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES INC - FINANCIAL DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT, AT CLOSING JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES WILL PURCHASE ALL OF EQUITY OF ENSENTA​