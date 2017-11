Nov 14 (Reuters) - Jackpotjoy Plc:

* QTRLY GAMING REVENUE 75.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 66.4​ MILLION POUNDS

* ‍QTRLY NET LOSS (AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS) 7.7 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 18.6 MILLION POUNDS​

* ‍STRONG TRADING MOMENTUM SEEN OVER FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR CONTINUED INTO Q3 AND INTO EARLY STAGES OF Q4​

* ‍MANAGEMENT REMAINS CONFIDENT IN MEETING UPPER END OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR FY17​