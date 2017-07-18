BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group secures major rail project in Malaysia

July 18 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc-

* Jacobs secures major rail project in Malaysia

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - SSP line, second mass rapid transit line to be developed, has estimated construction cost of approximately $7.6 billion

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - will work with china communications and construction company, george kent jv , which was awarded about $234 million contract

* Jacobs Engineering Group- awarded role of lead trackwork design consultant for klang valley mass rapid transit sungai buloh-serdang-putrajaya line