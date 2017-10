BRIEF-JACOBS ENGINEERING SAYS ON SEPT 28, ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO FEB 7, 2014 CREDIT AGREEMENT

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP - ON SEPT 28, JACOBS CO ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 7, 2014

* JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR, AMONG OTHER THINGS, AMENDMENT TO FINANCIAL DEFINITIONS USED IN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT‍

* JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP - ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2017, COMPANY ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION UNSECURED DELAYED-DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY - SEC FILING

* JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP - NEW CREDIT FACILITY HAS 3 YEAR MATURITY FROM DATE OF INITIAL FUNDING