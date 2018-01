Jan 9 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* JACOBS JOINT VENTURE SELECTED TO DESIGN MELBOURNE’S WEST GATE TUNNEL PROJECT

* JACOBS ENGINEERING - SELECTED BY JOHN HOLLAND AND CPB CONTRACTORS CONSORTIUM TO CARRY OUT ENGINEERING DESIGN FOR $5.1 BILLION WEST GATE TUNNEL PROJECT

* JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC - CONSTRUCTION OF PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN EARLY 2018 AND NEW TUNNELS ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022