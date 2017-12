BRIEF-Jadwa Reit Al Haramain Acquires Two Properties In Makkah‍​

Dec 25 (Reuters) - JADWA REIT AL HARAMAIN FUND:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TWO PROPERTIES IN MAKKAH‍​

* FIRST HOSPITALITY BUILDING FOR 125 MILLION RIYALS AND WAS FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING SHARIAH-COMPLIANT DEBT FACILITY‍​

* PROPERTY IS LEASED FOR 8.0 MILLION RIYALS PER HIJRI YEAR AND CARRIES AN INITIAL ACQUISITION YIELD OF 6.4 PCT‍​

* SECOND COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FOR 23 MILLION RIYALS AND WAS FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING SHARIAH-COMPLIANT DEBT FACILITY

* PROPERTY IS LEASED FOR 1.5 MILLION RIYALS PER HIJRI YEAR AND CARRIES AN INITIAL ACQUISITION YIELD OF 6.5 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: