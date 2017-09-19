FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy provides updated third quarter production guidance
September 19, 2017 / 10:46 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy provides updated third quarter production guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Jagged Peak Energy Inc

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc - ‍revised production guidance range of 19,150 to 19,350 barrels of oil equivalent per day for Q3 of 2017​

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc - ‍Q4 2017 production guidance range remains at 26,000 to 28,000 boe/d​

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc - ‍all wells temporarily curtailed due to Hurricane Harvey are now back on production​

* Jagged Peak Energy - ‍due to scheduling conflicts related to a shared completion fleet, completion of 2 wells delayed by approximately 3 weeks each​

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc - ‍for full year, continue to expect to spud 54 to 58 operated and to complete 50 to 55 operated wells​

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc - ‍two non-operated wells were originally scheduled to begin producing in July 2017, but did not begin production until Sept 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

