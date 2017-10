BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jagged Peak Energy Inc

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc - qtrly ‍production volumes were 14,714 Boe/d for quarter, an increase of 166% compared to Q2 of 2016​

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc - expects Q3 2017 production to average 20,000 to 20,800 Boe/d

* Says company reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: