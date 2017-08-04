BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan to challenge high court order staying scheme of arrangement involving co

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jagran Prakashan Ltd:

* Co to move supreme court challenging Allahabad high court division bench order staying scheme of arrangement involving co

* Scheme of arrangement involving co was approved on Sept 22, 2016 by single bench of Allahabad high court

* Scheme of arrangement involves merger of Crystal Sound & Music Pvt Ltd and Spectrum Broadcast Holdings with co

* Scheme of arrangement also involves demerger of operations of radio business undertakings of Shri Puran Multimedia to Music Broadcast Ltd