Dec 14 (Reuters) - Jaguar Health Inc:

* JAGUAR HEALTH INC - ‍ENTERED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH SEED MENA BUSINESSMEN SERVICES FOR EQUILEVIA​

* JAGUAR HEALTH- AS PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO WILL PAY SEED ONGOING PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE GENERATED FROM ANY CLIENTS OR PARTNERS INTRODUCED TO CO BY SEED

* JAGUAR HEALTH INC - ‍ ACCORDING TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AGREED-UPON REVENUE PERCENTAGE INCREASES AFTER FIRST ONE-MILLION DOLLARS OF REVENUE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: