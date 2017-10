Sept 20 (Reuters) - Jaguar Health Inc:

* FDA indicates that jaguar’s Canalevia drug product candidate qualifies as “minor use” for Exercise-Induced Diarrhea (EID) in dogs, rendering Canalevia eligible for conditional approval for this indication

* Jaguar Health Inc - expects to conduct commercial launch of Canalevia in first half of 2018 for EID and CID in dogs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: